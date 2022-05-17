The Nigerian Music Artiste Ruling in India

Ahmad Umar Barmo, known as Amadhu, is a fast-rising Nigerian music sensation currently living in India. In this short interview, he talks to us about his new release. Video link:

LIB: You recently released a music video. We learnt it was shot in India. What was it like? Tell us about the music and India.

Amadhu: Yeah. Call me. It was shot in India…

Huh ! Well, it was my first time. It was fun and it was tiring at the same time.

The music is going absolutely well, and a lot of goodies are in stock, only waiting to be unleashed.

LIB: You are currently in India. What is happening there? Any new projects? And what is your take on the current situation of the world?

Amadhu: Nothing but peace, I can say…

Yeah, I have a project coming up titled Hausa boy with the Yoruba looks, in short (HBWTYL). “Call me” is a single off the project.

A lot is going on around the globe. Some places are experiencing bad days while some are in…