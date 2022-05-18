Buhari will decide fate of ministers who withdrew from seeking elective offices

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said President Muhammadu Buhari will decide the fate of ministers who declared interest in elective offices but later withdrew.
The minister who briefed journalists after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday May 18, stated that the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back and who’s not going lies with President.
Lai said;
“The other question about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is.
“Right now, I need to cross-check. I need to confirm again from Mr president what the situation is. You see the final decision on who is going, who’s coming back, who’s not going lies with Mr president.”
Source: Linda Ikeji