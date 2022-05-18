Family of Buffalo supermarket mass shooter blames Covid isolation for the attack

The family of Payton Gendron, the white supremacist who killed 10 people in a racially-motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, has claimed he was suffering from “paranoia” because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday afternoon, May 14, Payton drove more than three hours from his hometown of Conklin in New York State, to the Tops Friendly Market in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, near Niagara Falls. Dressed in combat gear, a helmet, and wearing a camera, he carried a semi-automatic weapon, engraved with the number “14”, used in supremacist circles as shorthand for the fourteen-word maxim “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

Payton Gendron shot a total of ten people dead, including six store employees, and injured three others. Eleven of the victims were Black, according to Buffalo Police Chief, Joseph Gramaglia. The killer then exited the store. Two police officers were there, yelling at him to drop his gun. They…