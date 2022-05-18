Former police officer Thomas Lane pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing.

Lane is one of three former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights.

As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, Thomas Lane will have a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder dismissed.

Lane, along with J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, has already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd.

Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in the state case.

The state trial for former officers Kueng and Thao is set to begin on June 13.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison issued the following statement in response to Thomas Lane’s plea: