Fox News host Tucker Carlson blames Buffalo supermarket shooting on Biden and mental illness, ignores race conspiracy theory 

Tucker Carlson, the controversial FOX news TV host has blamed the Buffalo, New York shooting on mental illness of the shooter and US president, Joe Biden.

On May 14, 2022, a mass shooting occurred in Buffalo at a Tops Friendly Markets store, a supermarket in the Kingsley neighborhood on the eastern side of the city.

Ten people were killed, and three others were injured; 11 of the victims were black. The shooter, livestreamed the attack on Twitch.

The accused, identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, New York, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

In an online manifesto, Gendron claimed the right-wing conspiracy theory that white people are being taken over by minorities. But Carlson, has now come out to blame plenty of other factors for the weekend shooting that left 10 people dead.

In the past Carlson has repeatedly theorized that minorities are trying to take over the US, and called the shooter a mentally sick person who shouldn’t…