Harpic Collaborates with Lagos State on Open Defecation Free Campaign; Introduces new Product Size

Harpic, Nigeria’s leading toilet cleaning brand manufactured by Reckitt, has launched an Open Defecation Free (ODF) campaign in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources and introduced a pocket-friendly sachet.

L-R: Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Tanzim Rezwan; Harpic Brand Ambassador, Dr. Helen Paul; General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah; Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, and Senior Brand Manager, Hygiene, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mrs Chioma Sylva-Ifedigbo, at the Open Defecation Free Campaign and Harpic Sachet Launch in collaboration with Lagos State MOEWR in Lagos.

The new Harpic pack, which comes at an affordable Thirty Naira (?30) price point is designed to enable the mass-market consumers who could not afford the bigger packs to also experience the premium quality of Harpic,…