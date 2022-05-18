Indomie Excites Children with ”Show Some Love” Carnival

In continuation of its quest to celebrate the unconditional love between mothers and children, and appreciate the role of motherhood in the lives of children, Nigeria’s leading noodles brand, Indomie Instant Noodle has treated both mothers and children across the country to a special carnival tagged ‘SHOW SOME LOVE WITH INDOMIE Carnival’. The event took place at the blue roof Hall, Oke Koto Agege, and Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The carnival which is targeted at its core consumers – children and mothers, was filled with various entertainment activities such as dance competitions, quizzes, 360 camera pictorials, train rides, fun games, mom and kid bonding games, bouncy castles, face painting and so much more.

Aside from children, adults were also engaged in games like draft, and ‘Opon Ayo’. The children and mothers went home with various gift items like cooling fans, blenders, bicycles, toasters, headphones, tablets, kitchen utensils,…