Netflix lays off 150 employees due to slow revenue growth and business needs

By
Headliners
-
12


Netflix lays off 150 employees due to slow revenue growth and business needs

Netflix is reportedly laying off nearly 150 employees in the coming days due to disappointing earnings and slow revenue growth.

 

According to a Variety report, the Amazon Prime Video rival might also terminate its contract with contractual contributors.

 

The layoffs are about 2 per cent of Netflix’s US workforce. “As we explained [in reporting Q1] earnings, our slowing revenue growth means we are also having to slow our cost growth as a company. So sadly, we are letting around 150 employees go today, mostly U.S.-based,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

 

The statement further revealed that the decision was primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance. Netflix reported $7.87 billion in Q1, which was short of Wall Street’s estimates of $7.93 billion.

 

The report further reveals that nearly 70 part-time employees in Netflix’s animation studio will have to pack up and leave. A report by The Verge stated that about 26 contractors working on…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR