No plan to ban Facebook – Lai Mohammed

Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the federal government has no intention to ban Facebook for allegedly allowing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) make inciting comments on the platform.
The Minister said this while addressing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday May 18.
Lai noted that the federal government had a fruitful discussion with a team from the social media platform on Tuesday May 17.
He said;
“I had a very fruitful meeting with Facebook yesterday (Tuesday). At that meeting, we expressed our displeasure that Facebook was becoming a power of choice for those who stay outside Nigeria, in particular, to incite violence, killings, burning of government properties, killing of soldiers and policemen.
“And that they should do more than what they are doing now in looking at the contents, which are…
Source: Linda Ikeji