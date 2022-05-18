No plan to ban Facebook – Lai Mohammed

Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the federal government has no intention to ban Facebook for allegedly allowing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) make inciting comments on the platform.

The Minister said this while addressing journalists after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday May 18.

Lai noted that the federal government had a fruitful discussion with a team from the social media platform on Tuesday May 17.

He said;