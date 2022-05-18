Oshiomhole alleges that Governor Fayemi asked him to rig 2018 APC primaries as they trade words

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state asked him to rig the 2018 APC primaries.

Oshiomhole made the claim in an interview on Channels Television and further claimed that Fayemi asked him to rig the party’s primary election in 2018 in favour of some unnamed people.

He said;

“In one of the meetings I had with governor Fayemi – he told me bluntly to my face that ‘chairman what we are saying is you can go and conduct election and fulfil all righteousness but if we say this the person to emerge just make sure he emerges’ “I told Governor Fayemi that it would be his portion, not me. “I can’t be used as an instrument of fraud to invite people to buy forms and convince them that they are going for the primary, regardless of how the people will vote and this is the man that will prevail? You want to use me for such a purpose?”

Reacting to the claim, Fayemi’s media…