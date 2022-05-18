TV anchor, Reuben Abati and APGA chair, Victor Oye, clash on national TV (video)

Former Presidential spokesperson and TV anchor, Reuben Abati, clashed with Dr. Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA, on National TV this morning.

Trouble started when Abati asked Mr. Oye to take full responsibility for the defamatory statements he made about another politician during the program.

Abati accused Mr. Oye of telling him to shut up.

An angry Abati immediately expressed his displeasure, arguing that Mr. Oye has no right to talk to him like that. Oye however denied telling Abati to shut up.

Watch a clip showing the faceoff below…