Police arrest suspected kidnappers who gangraped newly wed woman in Borno

A five-man trans-border syndicate that carries out kidnapping operations between Adamawa State in Nigeria, and Burha, Fituha, and Kesu in Cameroun have been arrested by the Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) operatives.

A statement released by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, said the gang comprising Abubakar Mohammed, 28, Shehu Mohammed, 38, Abdullahi Ali 30, Abubakar Ali, 18, and Hussaini Sule, 18, all males from Mubi, Adamawa State, target wealthy individuals who possess beautiful houses or cars.

He stated that the suspects confessed to the kidnap and multiple rapes of a newly wedded woman at Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state whom they released upon receipt of a million Naira ransom.

”They were apprehended by operatives of the FIB-STS after collecting a ransom sum of 2 million Naira for one Alhaji Moni of Buladega Village on the 11th of May, 2022.”the statement read

In a related…