Police arrests kidnappers of Greenfield University students

The Force Intelligence Bureau Special Tactical Squad (FIB-STS) have arrested two suspected kidnappers, Aminu Lawal (aka Kano), and Murtala Dawu (aka Mugala), involved in the abduction of Greenfield University students.

Recall that gunmen stormed the institution on April 18, 2021, and abducted 22 students. The kidnappers later killed five of the students.

A statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the suspects confessed to the kidnap of students from the Greenfield University in Kaduna State, and the mindless murder of five victims before the payment of ransom, and the eventual release of the others. Adejobi added that the suspects also confessed to the kidnap and murder of two police officers and one vigilante in 2021.