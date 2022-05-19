‘That doesn’t define the man you are today’

Blackpool star, Jake Daniels has told his Nigerian teammate Marvin Ekpiteta that he’s proud to play with him following his historical homophobic social media posts that surfaced after the 17-year-old came out as gay.

On Tuesday, Ekpiteta apologised for the controversial posts which left him embarrassed in the wake of team-mate Daniels coming out.

Earlier this week, Daniels, 17, came out publicly and became the first openly gay male footballer in Britain to do so while still playing since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Following Daniels’ announcement, which had been greeted with widespread support, posts made by Ekpiteta from 2012 and 2013 containing homophobic comments were highlighted.

Ekpiteta, 26, subsequently deleted the offending posts and on Tuesday evening issued an unreserved apology expressing regret for his actions a decade ago ‘which do not in any way reflect the values I hold now’.

Today, social media posts I made in 2012 and 2013 have been…