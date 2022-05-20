Access Bank to Spalsh N270m and Free Digital Marketing Training for 14,000 Customers

DiamondXtra, the customer-centric interest yielding hybrid account by Access Bank which allows customers win different prizes in transparent draws across the country, is offering N270 million in prizes in the Season 14 edition to its customers.

The Season 14 edition, according to Adaeze Umeh, Access Bank’s Group Head, Consumer Banking, will also include among many other things, an offer of digital marketing training for 14,000 customers.

Umeh, while speaking at a media parley, said: “This Season 14 draws will be different. In Season 14, we will be training 14,000 customers in digital marketing. We are also bringing the draws closer to you as we will be doing regional draws where 359 winners will emerge.

“Business grants will also have 28 winners while salary-for-life where a customer will win N100,000 per month for twenty years, will be a centre of attraction. We are also introducing educational grant”.

The total amount to be given out for Season 14 is…