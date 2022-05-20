Buhari’s exclusion of South-East is fuelling insecurity

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has said that the insecurity in South-East is being fuelled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s exclusion of the people of the zone.
Tambuwal said this while meeting with delegates from Imo State chapter of the PDP on his presidential aspiration.
The Governor who promised to quench insecurity in the region by incorporating them into his administration if elected, added that people from the zone feel cheated because Buhari left them out in the scheme of things.
He said;
“Buhari has shortchanged the South-East. I was the one who advised Saraki to choose Ike Enweremadu to become his deputy in 2015. There is a complete case of exclusion of the people of South East. The head of the ten most important parastatals are not from South-East, including the CBN governor.
“None of the service chiefs is from the South-East. The president, the vice president, the Senate president, the deputy senate president, the speaker of the…
Source: Linda Ikeji