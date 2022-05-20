Child survives motor accident that killed mother in Minna; help needed to locate family of the deceased mother

A broadcaster at Prestige FM Radio, Minna, Niger state, Nurudden Isyaku, is seeking for information on the family of a child whose mother died in an accident on Thursday evening, May 19.

“She died as a result of Accident Along Paiko Minna Road this evening, her corpse is at the I B B Specialist Hospital. She left behind the little baby on this picture,” he wrote.

“Pls if you know her or her relatives contact me or Mustafa on the following number: 0803 640 8941″ you can also visit the Hospital” he added

See graphic picture of the diseased mother below… the picture was attached so that family and friends of the deceased can identify by her and go help the child.