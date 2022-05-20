Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn welcome another child

Ed Sheeran, 31, and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, have welcomed a baby girl.

The Shape Of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud hitmaker shocked everyone with the announcement on Thursday evening May 19, especially because the couple decided to keep this pregnancy private.

Sheeran shared a photo of a pair of adorable white booties on a brown blanket and captioned it nonchalantly, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.” He added, “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

It is unclear when Sheeran and Seaborn’s second child was born. A spokesperson for the singer told The Sun in a follow-up statement: