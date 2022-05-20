Former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and I used to chase criminals into the bush without bulletproof vest

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said that he and former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai chased some criminals into the bush when he was governor.

Amaechi made the claim during a meeting with Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state and All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in the state on Thursday May 19.

The former Governor of Rivers state who saisthat he has an experience in curbing insecurity, noted that he chased criminals with the former COAS without bulletproof vests.

His media office quoted him as saying;