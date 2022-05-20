Gov Tambuwal lifts curfew in Sokoto, bans ‘all forms of procession’

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has lifted a curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis over the unrest that followed the killing of Deborah Samuel.

The governor had placed a curfew on the metropolis when crisis broke out after the youths took to the street to demand the release of the two suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of late Deborah.

A statement released by the state Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, said the lifting of the curfew is with immediate effect. He also;