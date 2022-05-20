Gov Tambuwal lifts curfew in Sokoto, bans ‘all forms of procession’

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has lifted a curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis over the unrest that followed the killing of Deborah Samuel.
The governor had placed a curfew on the metropolis when crisis broke out after the youths took to the street to demand the release of the two suspects arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of late Deborah.
A statement released by the state Commissioner for Information, Isah Bajini Galadanci, said the lifting of the curfew is with immediate effect. He also;
“Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.
The Governor has urged the general public to be law abiding and remain…
Source: Linda Ikeji