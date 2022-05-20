“It was awful and disgusting” Rebel Wilson reveals a male costar once called her into a room and pulled down his pants in front of her

Rebel Wilson has revealed that she was once sexually harassed by a male co-star.

The actress did not reveal the name of the actor, but detailed the incident to People in a new cover story.

The 42-year-old said: “He called me into a room and pulled down his pants.”

She added that the actor then asked her in front of his friends to perform a lewd act, according to People.

“It was awful and disgusting,” she continued. “And all the behavior afterwards — this was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

Wilson said she did report the incident. The actress said she knew the steps she had to take to protect herself because she studied law.

She has a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Wales.

“Because I’m a lawyer, I documented it,” she said. “I called my rep. I got certain things in writing about what happened.”

“Definitely amongst industry…