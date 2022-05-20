Male students hoot at female student as she walks to meet a friend in a car (video)





Some male students have been spotted in a viral video hooting at a female student as she walked to meet a friend in a car. Asides making weird sounds, they also shouted "happy mothers' day" repeatedly. The video is believed to have been taken at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana.







Source: Linda Ikeji

