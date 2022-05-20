Manchester United ‘call off end of season awards after players request the ceremony be cancelled due to their disastrous campaign’

Manchester United have reportedly cancelled their end-of-season awards after their embarrassed players requested that the ceremony should not take place due to their disastrous campaign.

United have held the end-of-season event for more than a decade, to honour and pay tribute to the club’s outstanding players at first-team and youth level. But it is understood United’s players were too embarrassed to hold the black-tie event, broadcast by the MUTV, the club’s in-house TV station, following such a dismal campaign.

The players are said to have felt embarrassed about attending the event, which is why club bosses decided not to go ahead with it.

With one game remaining of the 2021/22 campaign, the club currently sits sixth in the Premier League table, 32 points behind leaders Manchester City.

They have so far missed Champions League football after picking up 11 defeats in the league but they will officially record their lowest points total in Premier…