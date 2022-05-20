NBA slams Wike, says it shouldn’t be used for political ambition





The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has fired back at Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state following his description of the group as a “paper tiger that had failed to protect the Judiciary and also rescue it from political intimidation.”

Wike made the claim on Tuesday May 17, during a book launch in honour of Justice Peter-Odili.

Reacting to the claim, NBA President Olumide Akpata who reeled out the association’s record, warned Wike against using the NBA for “any sort for his vaulting ambition.”

Akpata who recalled how the body rose in defence of the judiciary, including when it fought in the cause of recently retired Supreme Court Justice Mary Peter-Odili, the Chief Judge of Cross River State, Justice Akon Ikpeme and Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, said ”his forgetfulness is suggestive of a dissonance that is most disconcerting and should give one serious cause for concern.”

The NBA also noted that it is “convenient for Governor Wike to ask Nigerian…





Source: Linda Ikeji