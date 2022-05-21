25-year-old class teacher in police net for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old pupil

A 25 years old class teacher at a nursery and primary school in Ago Iwoye was on May 19th arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 13 years old girl(name withheld), who is a pupil in his class.

The suspect, Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe, was arrested following a report lodged at Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters by the victim’s mother, who came to the station with the victim and reported that the suspect lured the victim to his house at Ayegbami area of Ago Iwoye after the school lesson at about 4:30 pm and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The blood-soaked pants of the victim was brought to the station as evidence.

Upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye, SP Noah Adekanye detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy teacher was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything…