Antonio Rudiger finally explains his decision to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid

Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has confirmed he will leave the club this summer to Real Madrid.

According to the German defender, his decision to join Real Madrid came after a period of silence from Stamford Bridge over a new contract offer.

Rudiger has agreed a four-year deal with Real Madrid and will join the Spanish champions as a free agent at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel wanted Rudiger to stay at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea were willing to make the 29-year-old the highest paid defender in the club’s history.

But Rudiger says Chelsea waited too long to convince him and he will now have to leave the club after five years.

‘Unfortunately, my contract negotiations had already started to get difficult last fall,’ Rudiger wrote in the Players’ Tribune.

‘Business is business, but when you don’t hear any news from the club from August to January, the situation becomes complicated.

‘After the first offer, there was a long gap of just…