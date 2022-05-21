Gunmen abduct Nasarawa council chairman and driver, kill police officer

Muhammad Shehu, the Executive Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has been reportedly abducted alongside his driver by gunmen.

He was abducted on Friday night, May 20, while travelling with his driver and police orderly.

The gunmen were said to have mounted roadblocks along the Keffi-Akwanga road and shot sporadically in the air which forced them to stop their vehicle before they were kidnapped.

In a bid to put the situation under control, the police orderly, made efforts to repel the attack but unfortunately lost his life in the process.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adesina Soyemi confirmed the development, adding that police operatives had taken over the location of the attack in order to rescue the victims and arrest the kidnappers.

He said;