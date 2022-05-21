Kourtney Kardashian wears black veil and black dress with a picture of the Virgin Mary as she prepares to wed Travis Barker in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who got married legally last week in California, are set for their third and most lavish wedding in Italy.

 

On Saturday, May 21, the Kardashian/Jenner family had lunch on board Dolce & Gabbana’s luxury yacht in Portofino and sailed around the Italian Riviera.

 

Kourtney and Travis both coordinated in black.

 

Kourtney wore black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress bearing an image of the Virgin Mary, paired with a short black veil with blue lace trim, black gloves and matching strappy sandals. Travis wore a full-length black robe.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

