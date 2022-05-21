Nigerian Railway Corporation cancels resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

This comes amidst threats by members of the over 50 Nigerians kidnapped by terrorists during the March 38 train attack who vowed to occupy the train tracks if the Federal government resumes the train services without first securing the release of their loved ones.

The corporation had immediately suspended train services on the route. However, last week, it announced that it will resume services on May 23rd, a situation that did not augur well with the victims’ families who threatened to disrupt operations.

In a statement issued by NRC’s spokesman, Yakub Mahmood, on Friday, May 20, the agency said a new date would be announced soonest.