Outgoing manager, Ralf Rangnick reveals his ‘biggest disappointment’ at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick has revealed his ‘biggest disappointment’ at Manchester United as he gets set to manage the club for the last time this weekend.

German coach Rangnick was appointed as United’s interim manager in November after the sacking of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As at then United were eighth but Rangnick has the Red Devils lingering sixth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s final game against Crystal Palace.

Under Rangnick, the club also suffered an embarrassing FA Cup defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Atletico Madrid.

When asked identify his ‘biggest disappointment’ at his final pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, May 20, Ragnick said;

‘Since Atletico we just didn’t find our shape or form again,’ said the 63-year-old, who is set to be replaced by Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

‘Before then we had stabilised the team, become more stable defensively. But then we…