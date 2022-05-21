Police rescue serial burglar from being set ablaze by angry mob in Delta (videos)

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have rescued a suspected serial burglar from being lynched by angry mob in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspect identified as Akpomoghena was almost set ablaze on Thursday, May 19, after he was caught at Egbe Layout, Off Sokoh Estate Road.

According to report, a staff of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), who was distributing electricity bills found the suspect wandering in the area.

The BEDC staff initially thought the suspect was a colleague as he was carrying a bag with tools.

However, upon interrogating him, the suspect began to fidget, raising the suspicion of the BEDC staff, who put a call across to a resident of the layout informing him that he found a stranger lurking around.

Thereafter, a mobile policeman at the gate of the layout was alerted and immediately mobilized to an apartment in a four-flat storey building where the thief had…