Priest suspended for joining Benue state governorship race

The Catholic Diocese of Gboko in Benue State has suspended Reverend Father, Hycainth Alia, for expressing interest in the governorship contest of the state.

Alia is among the 12 governorship aspirants who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the party’s primary election.

In a viral suspension letter addressed to all priests, religious and laity of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, dated May 20, 2022 and signed by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Gboko, Bishop William Avenya, who is also Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Kastina-Ala, indicated that the affected priest was earlier warned in line with the church’s rule on partisan politics.

The letter read,