Australia elects Anthony Albanese as new Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in the country’s election after Anthony Albanese, leader of the Australian Labor Party won him in the country’s election, Saturday, May 21.



Scott Morrison conceded defeat on Saturday, making way for his successor Anthony Albanese, leader of the Australian Labor Party.

Scott Morrison has also decided to step down as leader of the Liberal Party of Australia. This means a new Leader of Opposition will be elected.

“To my colleagues tonight, who have had to deal with very difficult news, and have lost their seats tonight, I as leader take responsibility for the wins and the losses. That is the burden and that is the responsibility of leadership,” Scott Morrison said.

“As a result I will be handing over the leadership at the next party room meeting to ensure the party can be taken forward under new leadership which is the appropriate thing to do. I’ve had the great privilege to lead this great party and lead this great…