FG adds new tax on telephone calls

The Federal Government has added a new tax on phone calls to fund free healthcare for the Vulnerable Group in Nigeria.

The telecom tax in the equivalent of a minimum of one kobo per second for phone calls is captured in the National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 signed by the President Buhari last week, as one of the sources of funds required to finance free healthcare for the Vulnerable Group in Nigeria.

The Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Taiwo Oyedele, said;