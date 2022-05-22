Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Soludo’s constituency

The lawmaker representing Aguata II Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, has been beheaded by suspected gunmen.

The lawmaker was kidnapped last week, alongside one other person in his Toyota Sienna car by unknown persons.

On Saturday, May 21, his head was found at Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where it was hanged while his body was kept by his killers.

Confirming this development, the state government in a statement released, condemned the incident and placed a N10 million reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

A statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, read;