Kidnapped Kaduna college students regain freedom

The students of Kaduna State College of Education (KSCOE), Gidan Waya, who were kidnapped by bandits have regained their freedom.

LIB reported that the four students, Racheal Edwin, Esther Ishaya, Promise Tanimu, and Beauty Luka, were abducted in Mile 1 area of Gidan Waya axis on Monday evening, May 16.

Comrade Benjamin Fie, President of the Students Union in the school, who confirmed the latest development, said the victims were released from captivity on Friday May 20.

Benjamin, who did not say whether ransom was paid, explained that the released victims were rushed to Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan for a medical checkup after which they were reunited with their relatives.

Meanwhile, the President of Kaduna State Students Union (KADSSU) Gidan Waya chapter, Comrade Danladi Louis Ninyio, has advised students and entire college community to be security conscious at all time.

“The President appreciates the entire Kaduna state…