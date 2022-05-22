Security concerns of our allies must be taken into account, talks must continue -NATO responds to Turkey’s block of Sweden and Finland’s membership

Transatlantic military alliance, NATO has stated that Turkey, Finland and Sweden need to continue discussing terms as the alliance figures a way to accept Finland and NATO as members while still preserving Turkey’s security demands.

Turkey says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Due to this reason, Turkey says it will not support Finland and Sweden’s application to join NATO. According to Nato’s laws, all 30 member countries must vote to support any other country who wishes to join the alliance.

Turkey has said it objected to the two countries joining the military alliance, but Western leaders have expressed confidence that Ankara’s position will not be a roadblock for the Nato accession process.

On Saturday, May 21, Nato’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he’s spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the…