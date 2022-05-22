Teenage girl escapes from captivity after being abducted by alleged suitor in Kaduna





The Kaduna State Hisbah Board has rescued a teenage girl, Sadiya Musa, who was abducted by a man claiming to be her suitor in Rigasa area of the state. It was gathered that the victim said to be between 13-16 years old, went missing on Thursday, May 19, 2022, when her mother sent her to buy ingredients to make henna at around 7-8pm. A Hisbah personnel, Abu Tukur Batagaraws, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said when Sadiya got to her destination, the suitor (name withheld) abducted her and locked her at undisclosed place. "Sadiya managed to escaped after spending a day at his captivity and was later found by Hisbah (SCSN) personnels who took her back to her family at Yan kifi Rigasa, Kaduna after investigation had been made about her whereabout," the statement read. The Hisbah (SCSN) Commander incharge of U/Sanusi Kaduna metropolitan, Alasan Abdullah Abubakar, said efforts are being made to arrest the suspect. "One of her family members (an elderly woman)…







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information