Singer Banky W has clinched the PDP ticket to contest for the Eti-Osa constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 General elections.

The party primary election was conducted today May 23 and he won by a large margin, defeating his opponent with over 25 votes.

The delegates were so excited they carried the singer on their shoulders.

In 2019, Banky W tried to secure the party ticket but failed.

Watch a video of him being announced winner at the primaries below…