Joe Biden says US is willing to respond ‘militarily’ in event of Chinese attack on Taiwan

US President, Joe Biden has stated that the United States would intervene militarily if China attempts to take Taiwan by force.

The warning is a deviation from the deliberate ambiguity traditionally held by Washington.

The US provides Taiwan defensive weapons, but has remained intentionally ambiguous on whether it would intervene militarily in the event of a Chinese attack.

Under the “One China” policy, the US acknowledges China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized Beijing’s claim to the island of 23 million.

On Sunday, May 22, during Biden’s first trip to Asia as President and during a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Biden was asked if the US would be willing to go further to help Taiwan in the event of an invasion than it did with Ukraine.

“You didn’t want to get involved in the Ukraine conflict militarily for obvious reasons. Are you willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if it…