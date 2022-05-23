Kidnappers kill victim in Kogi after collecting ransom

Kidnappers have killed one Asibong Adim Okon Bassey from Cross River State after collecting ransom from his family.

The deceased’s brother-in-law, Adipeter Agbas, said he will be laid to rest on May 28, 2022, in Calabar.

According to Mr Agbas, the victim was kidnapped in Kogi State on May 4, while visiting his family. The abductors killed him despite collecting ransom.

Taking to Facebook to mourn the deceased, Agbas wrote;