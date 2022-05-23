Kourtney Kardashian stuns in a mini dress and a veil with an embroidery of the Virgin Mary as she marries Travis Barker again

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had their third wedding.

 

The couple, who had a wedding in Las Vegas in April and a legal wedding in Santa Barbara on May 15, had their third wedding in Portofino on Sunday evening, May 22.

 

Kourtney, 43, looked stunning in a white figure-hugging minidress as she got married to Travis, 46, in an alfresco ceremony at the medieval Castello Brown fortress.

 

Kourtney’s veil was adorned with floral embroidery with an image of the Virgin Mary.
As Kourtney entered the garden where her wedding held, a woman sang a moving rendition of Ave Maria.

 

The couple took their vows at a grotto of the Virgin Mary after which they returned to the historic house where it is believed they had prepared for the ceremony.

 

See more photos below.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

