Man takes his birthday party to the cemetery (video)

By
Headliners
-
1



Man takes his birthday party to the cemeteryA man has caused a stir by celebrating his birthday at a cemetery.  The bizarre video which has gone viral on the internet and received mixed reactions, captured the birthday celebrant and his friends/loved ones celebrating at the cemetery in a community in Ghana. Watch the video below………      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Man takes his birthday party to the cemetery (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR