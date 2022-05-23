Manchester City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

By
Headliners
-
2


Manchester City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

??????

Manchester City have won the English premier league title after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Aston Villa 3-2 in a dramatic final day of the 2021-22 season on Sunday, May 22.

It is Man City’s fourth Premier League title in five years and comes in a day when their closest rivals for the title, Liverpool, won 3-1 against Wolves at home, giving City a solitary point margin over Liverpool.

 

Manchester City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

City were 2-0 down after Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho scored for Aston Villa.

Ilkay Gundogan headed past Robin Olsen in the 76th minute to pull one back, while Rodri’s strike two minutes later put City at 2-2.

 

Manchester City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

At the 81st minute, City scored a third goal a after Gundogan tapped home from a brilliant pass from Kevin De Bruyne..

Their late goal meant that Liverpool’s own comeback against Wolves was of no use.

 Guardiola has now won four Premier titles since arriving at the club six years ago.

 

Manchester City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

Manchester City beat Aston Villa to win Premier League title

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR