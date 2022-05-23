As the 2023 presidential election draws nearer, activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said that President Buhari will forever be celebrated if he endorses an Igbo man as his successor. Posting via his Facebook page, he wrote;

”President Buhari will be celebrated forever if he endorses an Igbo man. The president has nothing to lose but everything to gain. He has already done almost 8yrs. All that matters now is legacy and what he will be remembered for and nothing more. On Igbo presidency I will always stand.”