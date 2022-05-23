Progress Emerged Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7, Applauds Bigi for Refreshing Moments, Sponsorship of Musical Talent Discovery

Progress Chukwuyem, winner of the Nigerian Idol Season 7, with a cheque of N30,000,000 (Thirty Million Naira) as part of the N100,000,000, worth of prizes; and Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, at the grand finale of the music reality show, sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods Limited.

The Nigerian Idol musical reality show sponsored by the Bigi carbonated soft drink brand of Rite Foods, climaxed on Sunday, with Progress Chukwuyem emerging the winner of the 10-week electrifying performances by the top 12 contestants, thus clinching N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes.

It includes N30 million (Thirty-Million Naira), a new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks, an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.

The 21 years old singer, songwriter, and performer, from Ika South of Delta State, defeated…