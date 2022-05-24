Boko Haram terrorists slaughter 40 farmers in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have killed 40 farmers in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists who were on motorcycles surrounded the victims while on their farms and slaughtered them on Sunday, May 22.

Residents told SaharaReporters that 60 people were killed while many others are yet to be accounted for.

“The Boko Haram terrorists on motorcycles armed with guns and machetes surrounded their farms and started killing them one by one. Over 50 people were buried in Rann on Monday. As it this morning, more dead bodies have been found; the death toll is over 60 now.” a villager said.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, claimed that dozens of the fighters attacked the peasant farmers with machetes.

“Over 40 farmers were killed and some of the bodies were dismembered while some were tied up and their throats slit by the terrorists. The victims were buried on…