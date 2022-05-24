Ending May in Grand Style with Cold Stone’s Yummy offers!!!

Do not miss out on these mouth-watering offers for the few days left in May. First is the most anticipated Buy One Get Free deal on ALL PLAIN FLAVOURS and last one this month on the 25th of May, 2022 where you enjoy 2 Love it cups of delicious ice cream for the price of 1. Save the date NOW!!

Enjoy the new flavours in the Runaway deal where you get a Like it cup of delicious ice cream for N1,000 only! Yes!! You read that right. A cup of Cold Stone ice cream for N1000 and it is an everyday deal. Simply ask for the Runaway deal at any Cold Stone store near to you.

The 50% Online deal is still ongoing – You get a Like it or Love it cup of delicious ice cream at HALF THE PRICE when you order online only via www.coldstonecreamery.ng . You can also have all the fun with the Buy One Get One Free on Rum & Raisin ice cream flavour valid all through the month of May.

Children’s day is coming!! Treat your kids, nieces, nephews and the kid in you to Cold Stone’s…