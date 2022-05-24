Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy romantic day on luxury yacht as they honeymoon in Italy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were pictured enjoying a cruise in Portofino, a day after tying the knot in the exclusive resort on the Italian Riviera.

The newlyweds were both dressed head-to-toe in black as they spent time with family on a yacht.

The newlyweds were seen kissing passionately on the deck of the yacht before jumping into the Mediterranean sea.

Photographs taken of the pair show them jumping from the deck of the boat in all black, as friends and family watched on.

See more photos below…