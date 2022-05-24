Love and Hip Hop Miami star,  Amara La Negra introduces her twin daughters to the world with adorable photos

Love and Hip Hop Miami star, Amara La Negra has introduced her twin daughters to the world.

The proud mother and singer, who gave birth to her twin girls back in March, took to Instagram to share adorable photos of her girls and revealed their names as Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress.

She wrote in her caption: “I Present to the World My Daughters #SumajestadRoyalty #SualtezaEmpress”

Amara La Negra welcomed the set of twins with her partner, businessman Allan Muses.

See more photos below..